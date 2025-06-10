What Is A Harley-Davidson PIN, And Can You Use It Without The Fob?

There's a saying that goes something like, "Once you go Harley, you never go back." Okay, so we've never actually heard that phrase uttered, but when it comes to brand loyalty in the motorcycle arena, there are, arguably, few names that have ever earned quite as much as Harley-Davidson. While Harley-Davidson is currently experiencing some troubles, that well-earned loyalty hasn't exactly faded, with fans seizing on the brand's 120-plus years of constant production, as well as a back catalogue of successful bikes that would be the envy of any competitor.

Harley-Davidson has, of course, also changed with the times, bringing many of its builds into the modern era by equipping them with certain technological features. The list of modern upgrades includes keyless ignition, which Harley engineers have utilized on many of the brand's bikes in recent decades. Harley's utilizing keyless ignition also comes with something called a Personal Identification Number, or PIN, which is a numerical passcode specifically assigned to the key fob and its associated motorcycle.

You likely received your PIN at the point of purchase, in the guise of a plastic tag attached to your bike's key fob. We're hoping you saved that tag, or at least memorized the number on it, because if you find yourself with a dead or malfunctioning key fob, you'll need the PIN to crank up your Harley-Davidson. And yes, the PIN can also be used in the absence of the key fob.

