What Is A Harley-Davidson PIN, And Can You Use It Without The Fob?
There's a saying that goes something like, "Once you go Harley, you never go back." Okay, so we've never actually heard that phrase uttered, but when it comes to brand loyalty in the motorcycle arena, there are, arguably, few names that have ever earned quite as much as Harley-Davidson. While Harley-Davidson is currently experiencing some troubles, that well-earned loyalty hasn't exactly faded, with fans seizing on the brand's 120-plus years of constant production, as well as a back catalogue of successful bikes that would be the envy of any competitor.
Harley-Davidson has, of course, also changed with the times, bringing many of its builds into the modern era by equipping them with certain technological features. The list of modern upgrades includes keyless ignition, which Harley engineers have utilized on many of the brand's bikes in recent decades. Harley's utilizing keyless ignition also comes with something called a Personal Identification Number, or PIN, which is a numerical passcode specifically assigned to the key fob and its associated motorcycle.
You likely received your PIN at the point of purchase, in the guise of a plastic tag attached to your bike's key fob. We're hoping you saved that tag, or at least memorized the number on it, because if you find yourself with a dead or malfunctioning key fob, you'll need the PIN to crank up your Harley-Davidson. And yes, the PIN can also be used in the absence of the key fob.
Here's how to start your Harley using only the PIN
Your Harley-Davidson's Personal Identification Number will be a five-digit code, and in some instances may coincide with the last five numbers of the bike's VIN. That is not a certainty, however, so it's important to keep the original number handy. Similarly, you may be able to check and even change the PIN on the bike itself. Depending on the model, though, you may need a functional fob to do so. Anyway, here's how to start your Harley-Davidson using your PIN.
- Turn the bike's ignition switch to Run.
- Hold the left turn signal button until the words "Enter PIN" appear on the odometer.
- Tap the left turn signal again, and five dashes should appear.
- Use the left turn signal to cycle through the numbers and find the digit you need.
- Use the right turn signal to lock the number and move to the next dash.
- Repeat that process for every number in the PIN.
- Once you've locked the last number in, the bike should be ready to start.
For the record, you can continue to use the PIN to start your Harley-Davidson as needed, though doing so will obviously dramatically lengthen your startup procedure. Whatever the case, you'll want to ensure you always have either a functional key fob or a working PIN around. If you find yourself without both, or don't know how to properly reset your bike's key fob, you not only won't be able to start your Harley-Davidson, but will likely need to visit a licensed dealer to fix the problem.