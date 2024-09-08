How To Reset Your Harley Davidson Key Fob

Harley-Davidson's first production motorcycle, the 1905 Model 1, was really nothing more than a bicycle with a motor mounted to its frame, but that primitive machine helped launch a company that is now the leading motorcycle manufacturer in the United States. Harley Davidson is now a publicly traded company with operations spread around the globe, but the company's headquarters remain in the same Milwaukee, Wisconsin location where that first bike was built.

Harley's 2024 lineup includes more than a half-dozen cruisers, which represent the cutting edge of internal-combustion powered bikes. Harley also introduced the Livewire S2 Del Mar electric motorcycle last year, with a price tag of just under $16,000 and a range of up to 113 miles. Modern Harleys have a suite of sophisticated electronic systems, from Bluetooth-ready infotainment panels to digitally controlled suspensions.

Many recent Harley models also have a key fob that arms and disarms the bike's security system. Some fobs have buttons to perform these functions, while other hands-free fobs unlock your bike when you're close enough to the security module. If your key fob stops working, follow these steps to reset it.

