Nissan's EV Name 'Leaf' Actually Stands For Something

While trees helping to clean the air may be the first thing that comes to mind when you see the word Leaf attached to Nissan's EV, the name is more than a shout-out to nature, it's also a statement about how the automaker's mission for this vehicle: creating a budget-friendly EV designed with families in mind. At the car's launch, Nissan had this to say about the name, "The 'LEAF' name is a significant statement about the car itself. Just as leaves purify the air in nature, so Nissan LEAF purifies mobility by taking emissions out of the driving experience."

If we look at the words that make up the acronym, we can see that they each seem to align with Nissan's vision for the EV. As the first mass-marketed EV, Nissan was a front-runner in the emerging EV market. Today, the Nissan Leaf is one of the five EVs with the worst range, but when it came out, few automakers had committed to producing EVs on a large scale. This allowed Nissan to establish itself at the forefront of the technology at the time. The Leaf's zero-emissions power train, which produces no tailpipe emissions, directly points to the environmentally friendly aspect of the acronym. Instead of releasing harmful exhaust like gasoline-powered vehicles, the Leaf helps reduce pollution and carbon output.

Affordability was key to Nissan's marketing strategy of making EVs accessible to mainstream consumers rather than pricing them as luxury products. Its base price, before applying the EV tax credit, was $32,780 in 2010, making it competitive with gas-powered cars. The 2025 Nissan Leaf S has a starting price of $28,140, making it cheaper than it was in 2010 and still has seating for five, a usable cargo area, and hatchback styling, which would certainly qualify it as a family car.