The EV Tax Credit Is Now Faster And Easier, But There's A Catch

No matter how you feel about electric vehicles (EVs), it is indisputable that they are better for the environment than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. They are also quieter, more energy efficient, accelerate better, and require less maintenance. Plus, they typically have a lot of unique features that make the whole driving experience more enjoyable.

All available data suggests that the EV market will continue growing at a rapid pace. In 2024, it is expected to reach an impressive $623.3 billion in revenue globally. Governments around the world are partially responsible for this trend, as they provide various incentives to encourage the transition from gas-powered to electric cars.

The United States is no exception, with various federal and local initiatives. You may not be familiar with all of them, but if you're thinking about purchasing an EV, you've probably heard of the Clean Vehicle Tax Credit, which provides consumers with up to $7,500. Here's how it works, and what you need to know if you're looking to buy an electric car in 2024.