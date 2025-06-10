Can You Power Apple TV With Your TV's USB Port?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Minimalist home entertainment setups have been all the rage in recent years. Every time you add new home entertainment gadgets to your living room, your first course of action is to hide the wires, tuck the hardware in the corner or into the wall, and essentially remove any clutter that doesn't fit the vibe. This is pretty achievable these days, thanks to slim smart TVs and wireless audio systems.

However, we're still not at the point where everything, including power, is completely free of wires. You still have to plug in your devices to a wall outlet using a rather ugly power cord. The Apple TV (and most other streaming devices) is no exception. When setting up your Apple TV, a power cable needs to be part of the equation; otherwise, the device won't power on. This makes creating a minimalist home entertainment setup more challenging, as there are more wires in need of hiding.

It will be so much easier if you could just power your Apple TV with the TV's own USB port. This lets you simply conceal the entire streaming device behind your TV. But is that even possible? Well, the short answer is yes, but there's a catch.

