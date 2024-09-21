6 Useful Accessories For Your Apple TV 4K

There are a lot of smart TV devices out there, from Roku to the Amazon Fire Stick, and modern televisions have been loaded up with so many streaming services that it almost makes the need for an external gadget seem nonexistent. However, there is one smart TV box that really stands above the rest, and that is the Apple TV 4K. Not only does it give you access to all of your favorite streaming services, but it also connects you to all the media stored in your Apple account — be it movies, music, or photos, along with games, guided workouts, and so much more. Oh, and it can handle 4K quality with Dolby Vision, HDR, and Dolby Atmos.

Many Apple TV users only pair one thing with the device: The remote that comes with the box. That makes sense, but there are tons of other accessories that can make your Apple TV experience better, and not just electronics either. In this list, we run down six different accessories available for your Apple TV 4K that you may want to pick up. We chose them based on actual user experience and reviews from various publications.