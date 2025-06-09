One Of The Military's Coolest Gadgets Is A Microphone For Teeth

With smart devices getting more and more immersed in our daily lives, techies have already started speculating about a future where we may even get smart devices implanted into our brain. While this sounds like a far-off sci-fi fantasy, communication device implants are nothing new. The military has been experimenting with a communication device fitted onto soldiers' teeth, dubbed the "Molar Mic." Along with high-tech weapons and impressive robots, this may be one of the coolest gadgets the military is currently working on.

Designed by Sonitus Technologies, the Molar Mic — officially known as the ATAC system — is essentially a small microphone clipped to the wearer's back teeth, allowing for two-way communication without the need for any handheld devices or headsets, which can face interference in high altitudes, water, and other harsh conditions. "The ability to communicate by radio is crucial for our mission," said a Pararescuemen (PJ) from the Air National Guard 131st Rescue Squadron stationed in California. "It enables us to execute in extreme conditions and save lives. But despite having amazing technology, communication still commonly breaks down because of the extreme environments where we operate."

In 2018, Sonitus Technologies was awarded a multi-million dollar, multi-year contract with the U.S. Department of Defense with the purpose of completing the development of the Molar Mic for U.S. Air Force personnel. In the future, the Molar Mic may also be used by other branches of the U.S. military in hopes of improving two-way communication and safety during operations.