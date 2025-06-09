Does Lexus Stand For Anything? The Truth Behind The Brand's Mysterious Name

Today, Lexus stands as a brand known for crafting some of the most luxurious cars you can see gliding down the road. But have you ever stopped to wonder where that name came from? If you open up a dictionary and search for the term "Lexus", you find nothing. However, it still gives the feeling that the name was made in a lab to sound premium. Unlike the car brands named after the owners, like Ford or Mercedes-Benz, Lexus has created an air of mystery around its name.

Now, let's go back to the early 1980s, when Toyota came up with a bold idea to build a high-end luxury division to compete with the likes of Mercedes and BMW. Toyota simply wanted to reshape how people looked at Japanese engineering by creating something that could sit at the same table as Europe's finest. Interestingly, the project was code-named "F1" (not the one affiliated with racing, though), and once the car was ready, they needed a name that would match the ambition. That's when things got interesting.