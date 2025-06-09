Lexus RZ Vs. Toyota bZ4X: Is The Price Difference Worth It? Here's What Owners Say

So many car manufacturers have been pivoting to electric vehicles in recent years. It is understandable as to why. Not only are they just exciting, often well-made vehicles, but their overall impact on the environment is typically a whole lot less than their gas-powered counterparts. One company that has not dived as far into the EV pool as you might expect is Toyota. The company offers a plethora of hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles, but in terms of pure EVs, there are just two. If you are looking for an all-electric SUV, though, there is just one option: the Toyota bZ4X. This methodology is mirrored by Toyota's luxury brand as well, whose only EV option is the Lexus RZ SUV.

The reason there is a parallel with the two brands is that the Toyota bZ4X and Lexus RZ are extremely similar vehicles, both built on the exact same e-TNGA platform with the same 112.2-inch wheelbase (as is the Subaru Solterra). Comparing their most basic level trims — the bZ4X XLE and the RZ 300e — the two SUVs are also both front-wheel drive vehicles and utilize the same all-electric powertrain that allows for a maximum output of 201 horsepower. So, it begs the question: why is the starting price of a 2025 Lexus RZ $42,800 (plus a $1,165 delivery fee) when the 2025 Toyota bZ4X only starts at $37,070 (plus a $1,595 delivery fee)? Well, there are some differences between the two vehicles, particularly with what is inside them, that show why Lexus is the more expensive luxury brand compared to Toyota.

