What Does RZ Stand For On Lexus EVs?

Lexus, the luxury wing of Japanese carmaker Toyota has been in business for several decades now. Positioned as a premium brand in the U.S., Lexus cars are known for their quality, reliability, and great resale value. The company's diverse product portfolio spans several segments, ranging from SUVs and sedans to hybrid-electric and performance oriented vehicles. Over the years, Lexus has come to use a very easy to recognize, instantly understandable naming scheme for their vehicles. Well, mostly.

Advertisement

We have previously explored what the "GX" in the Lexus GX SUV and the "RC" in the Lexus RC F stands for. These names are quite self-explanatory and easy to understand. Can the same really be said about the true meaning behind the naming scheme of the company's all-electric SUV, the Lexus RZ? Let's find out.

Lexus' U.S. website doesn't really give us a hint as to what the true meaning behind the letters "RZ" really is. After digging a bit, we figured that "RZ" stands for Radiant Z-axis or Radiant Zero. Radiant means shining or impressive, and Z-axis suggests a new direction or dimension. The name is meant to show that this car is a bold, high-performance electric vehicle that stands out from other EVs.

Advertisement

While it is not as obvious as some of the other names for Lexus cars, the explanation does make sense. Given that the Lexus RZ lineup is fairly new – having been around only since 2022 – it might take a while for even the most ardent of Lexus fans to understand the real meaning behind the RZ naming scheme.