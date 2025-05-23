What Does RZ Stand For On Lexus EVs?
Lexus, the luxury wing of Japanese carmaker Toyota has been in business for several decades now. Positioned as a premium brand in the U.S., Lexus cars are known for their quality, reliability, and great resale value. The company's diverse product portfolio spans several segments, ranging from SUVs and sedans to hybrid-electric and performance oriented vehicles. Over the years, Lexus has come to use a very easy to recognize, instantly understandable naming scheme for their vehicles. Well, mostly.
We have previously explored what the "GX" in the Lexus GX SUV and the "RC" in the Lexus RC F stands for. These names are quite self-explanatory and easy to understand. Can the same really be said about the true meaning behind the naming scheme of the company's all-electric SUV, the Lexus RZ? Let's find out.
Lexus' U.S. website doesn't really give us a hint as to what the true meaning behind the letters "RZ" really is. After digging a bit, we figured that "RZ" stands for Radiant Z-axis or Radiant Zero. Radiant means shining or impressive, and Z-axis suggests a new direction or dimension. The name is meant to show that this car is a bold, high-performance electric vehicle that stands out from other EVs.
While it is not as obvious as some of the other names for Lexus cars, the explanation does make sense. Given that the Lexus RZ lineup is fairly new – having been around only since 2022 – it might take a while for even the most ardent of Lexus fans to understand the real meaning behind the RZ naming scheme.
Understanding the Lexus RZ lineup
At the debut of the Lexus RZ in 2022, the car was offered in a single variant, dubbed the RZ 450e. This model featured a 71.4 kWh battery (64 kWh usable) that gave it a total claimed range of 220 miles. When we tested the 2023 RZ 450e, we were underwhelmed to see the range drop even further while using the HVAC system. From 2022 to 2024, the company offered the vehicle in the same variant, the RZ 450e, albeit in multiple trims. In late 2024, Lexus announced the 2025 variants of the car which also marked the debut of a new variant — the Lexus RZ 300e.
Unlike the RZ 450e, which is an all-wheel drive vehicle, the 300e is only offered in a single motor, front-wheel drive option. The total power output of the 300e drops to 201 hp, compared to 308 hp on the 450e. It has an EPA-estimated range of 224 miles (on 20-inch wheels), which is actually more than that of the 450e's 220 mile claim. It's important to note that the RZ 450e, when configured with larger 20-inch wheels, results in a further drop in range, going below the 200-mile mark (196 miles).
Across these two variants, Lexus offers the cars in three grades. These include the standard RZ 300e, RZ 450e AWD, the Premium (RZ 300e Premium and RZ 450e Premium), and the Luxury (RZ 300e Luxury and RZ 450e AWD Luxury). Prices for these variants start at $43,975 for the base RZ 300e, going up to $58,605 for the RZ 450e Luxury AWD.
Besides these two main variants, Lexus recently also took the covers off two new performance-oriented variants — the Lexus RZ 500e and the 550e F Sport, both featuring a 76.96 kWh battery. The RZ 550e puts out 402 hp of power, while the RZ 500e manages 375 hp.