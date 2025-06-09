Harbor Freight Just Brought Back Its Router Table (But There's A Catch)

A decent router table can immensely expand the accuracy and functionality of one of your most essential woodworking tools. It allows you to take a handheld router and flip it upside down while adding a solid work surface to run your pieces on. So, instead of trying to move the router along the piece, you can instead use it as a stationary tool and move the wood across it. This is great for edge profiling, cutting joints, routing patterns, and even creating your own moulding. There are all kinds of projects that you can do, but many of these tables can be quite large and expensive, which can put a bit of a damper on getting one for yourself.

Those who are interested in getting a more compact routing table that's a bit more affordable might be interested in checking out the one on offer from Harbor Freight. The company had a Bauer Benchtop Routing Table for just $139.99 that quietly disappeared from its digital store for a while, leaving many customers who had been interested in checking out the table confused and disappointed. But the table has recently resurfaced and is once again available for purchase, with a catch. It seems that the router table is now available in-store only. That means that you won't be able to order it online, but will instead need to pick it up from one of Harbor Freight's brick-and-morter stores. That said, those who are still interested in the table might want to know a bit more about what kind of routers are compatible with the table, and what specs and features the table itself has.

