Why Do Car Wheels Look Like They're Spinning Backwards At Higher Speeds?

While watching a car drive in movies or even in real life, have you ever noticed that the wheel appears to be spinning backwards? This is especially apparent when the vehicles are travelling at a higher speed. There is actually quite a bit of science behind this phenomenon. It is called the wagon wheel effect, and it happens due to the complex way our brain processes images.

The wagon wheel effect is not limited to just the wheels of a car or a vehicle, but other things as well, like the blades of a ceiling fan or the propellers of an aircraft. The effect is very apparent when we are looking at things through a camera, but things get a little complicated to explain when we talk about looking at this happening in continuous light. This is known as the stroboscopic effect.

This effect is very easy to interpret and explain when we are talking about filming a moving wheel and looking at the footage of it, but it gets a little more complicated when we talk about our brain's perception of images in continuous light. In the end, it all comes down to a very common word in the filming industry known as frame rates.

