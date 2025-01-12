Why Do LED Lights Flicker On Camera? The Photography Phenomenon Explained

Let's say you have gone on a vacation halfway around the world and have shot tons of video to commemorate that trip. You return home and notice that many of the videos shot indoors with LED lights feature a persistent flicker to the image. Maybe you haven't gone abroad and just decided to shoot some slow motion footage of something in a local building, but that same flicker still remains.

It may surprise you to learn that the flicker you see has nothing to do with the actual LED bulb itself. The reason the flicker occurs has to do with the electrical current that gives the bulbs power. In most places in the world, light bulbs are powered by what is called alternating current, or AC. Although a light bulb looks to be continuously on to the human eye, this is not the case. AC power essentially turns a lightbulb on and off very rapidly per second.

In the United States, light bulbs operate at 60 Hz. In most of the rest of the world, they operate at 50 Hz. The human eye can't tell the difference, but a camera can. Because of this discrepancy, camera companies have long programmed their devices with certain shutter angles and frame rates to accommodate the lighting of their respective markets. In the United States, you are usually shooting at 24 frames per second for movies or 30 frames per second for video, and in places like Europe, you usually shoot your videos at 25 frames per second. So when you bring your camera abroad, your frame rate may not match the wavelength of the lighting, causing you to see what should be imperceptible.

