Why Do Headphone Jacks Have Multiple Black Rings, And What Do They Mean?

The rings on a headphone jack separate the metal connector into different sections. Because of this, the rings are built with non-conductive materials such as plastic. As a general rule of thumb, more separators add more features to the connector. That said, TS or TRS headphone jacks are still used in specific audio equipment.

The simplest of the lot is the TS audio jack, where the tip and sleeve are separated by a plastic insulation. These audio jacks can only transfer a mono audio signal and are typically used in equipment such as electric guitars.

The addition of a ring to a TRS connector divides it into three sections: the tip, the ring, and the sleeve. The extra section on the TRS audio jack allows for the transmission of a stereo audio signal. As a result, both the left and the right earphones can have separate signals, leading to a richer audio experience.

The third and most feature-rich category of the headphone jack is the TRRS connector, with a tip and two rings dividing the jack into four sections. Apart from delivering stereo audio signals, the fourth section can handle inputs from the microphone. TRRS connectors are commonly used in headsets with built-in microphones, while TRS connectors are typically used for wired headphones without microphones.

