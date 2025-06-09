How Much Damage Can A Ballistic Missile Do And Can It Be Stopped?

There are many types of missiles that have been developed over the years, and technically, they are all ballistic. Ballistics deals with how an object moves through the air, and there are three areas: internal, external, and terminal ballistics. To simplify things, and because most people think of Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBM) when they hear the term "ballistic missile," that's what will be covered in this article. There are many types of ICBMs, and they've all been developed for one purpose: to deliver nuclear warheads.

Advertisement

Depending on the type of ICBM, there are numerous options for the amount of decoys, warheads, and other components that go into their makeup. Once an ICBM is fired, there's not a lot a target nation can do to shoot one down, as it's not technologically possible in many instances as of 2025. Despite this, there are many efforts underway to create ICBM defense shields. Israel uses a variety of anti-missile defense systems to shoot down short and medium-range missiles, and the U.S. has its own as well.

When trying to determine the amount of damage a single missile can bring, it's important to delve into their warheads' explosive yield. A kiloton is a unit of explosive power equivalent to 1,000 tons of TNT, while a megaton is equivalent to 1,000,000 tons of TNT. The U.S.' modern nuclear weapons are in the high kiloton range, so looking back at the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan offers clues to a modern atomic or nuclear bomb and its destructive power when delivered via a ballistic missile.

Advertisement