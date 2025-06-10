What's The Smallest Ford Car You Can Buy? (And Is It Sold In The US?)

Ford, like many other automakers, has seen a major shift in its vehicle lineup over the last several years, with the company moving away from sedans and small hatchbacks and toward SUVs and crossovers.

Advertisement

This pivot has not been happening just in America, but in Europe, where Ford has historically offered smaller models that weren't always sold on American shores. The Ford Fiesta was discontinued globally in 2023. The Ford Ka and Ka+,which were never sold in America, are gone, and the once immensely popular Ford Focus, last sold in America for the 2018 model year, will be discontinued completely in the fall of 2025.

So yes, Ford's current small cars aren't nearly as plentiful or as small as they used to be. The smallest vehicle Ford builds is now the Puma, a popular subcompact crossover SUV for the European market, which isn't currently sold in America.