Ford Puma ST is the first Ford Performance SUV for Europe

Last week Ford debuted the all-new Puma ST in Europe, marking its first Ford Performance SUV in Europe. The Puma ST has 200 PS of power under the hood and can reach 100 km/h from a standstill in 6.7 seconds. The vehicle has a mechanical limited-slip differential option, which is unique in its segment.

Ford gave the vehicle driving modes ranging from eco to track modes to give the most versatility possible. This is the first Ford Performance vehicle to feature an eco mode to give drivers a wide range of driving scenarios. The engine under the hood is a 1.5-liter EcoBoost. The automaker notes the vehicle’s chassis has a bespoke twist-beam anti-roll bar and damper configurations.

The steering response is 25 percent faster than a normal Puma, and the brakes are 17 percent larger. The vehicle uses specially developed Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires to help the SUV be as agile as possible. Ford notes that the Puma ST is the only small performance SUV in Europe offered with a limited-slip differential.

The LSD is a Quaife mechanical unit available as part of the performance package. It’s designed to optimize front-end traction and enhance cornering ability while reducing understeer leveraging the Torque Vectoring Control system. Ford also increased the torsional stiffness of the Puma ST compared to the standard model by 50 percent.

Hitachi twin-tube frequency-reactive dampers at the front and rear enhance body control and help improve ride comfort. The EcoBoost engine makes 200 PS and 320 Nm of torque. It also features a bespoke air intake and free-flowing exhaust system for improved performance. The engine is a three-cylinder and uses cylinder deactivation technology to improve efficiency. A six-speed manual transmission is taken directly from the Fiesta ST, featuring a shortened final drive ratio. The Ford Puma ST is only available in Europe, and pricing is unannounced.