Can Ryobi Use Dewalt Batteries? Here's What You Need To Know

Compared to corded power tools, Ryobi's battery-powered tools are far more convenient. You can work practically anywhere with no need to worry about how far you are from the nearest wall outlet. Additionally, you won't even have to deal with wires cluttering the area.

Another convenient thing about Ryobi home improvement products and batteries is their cross-compatibility. As long as they're part of the same system, you can easily exchange your batteries between them. For instance, 18V ONE+ Impact Wrench can take any 18V ONE+ battery, whether that's a 4Ah, 6Ah, or 12Ah. In that same way, the 40V HP String Trimmer fits perfectly into any battery with the Ryobi 40V HP label.

With all that being said, if a Ryobi tool can accept different batteries within the same Ryobi system, would it also be possible to go off-brand and use a DeWalt battery instead? Unfortunately, no, Ryobi tools can't use DeWalt batteries. But if you're really insistent on pairing the two, there's one workaround you can try.

