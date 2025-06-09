Why Mazda Discontinued The MPV & Which Minivan Model Replaced It

Mazda discontinued the MPV minivan after the 2006 model year. The Mazda MPV had gone through two generations, the first running from the 1992 through 1998 model years, and the second spanning the 2000 to 2006 model years — there was no 1999 MPV model. What was really driving the demise of the Mazda MPV was also what caused reduced sales of minivans across the board: The rise of consumer preference for SUVs.

The increasing choice of SUVs for not only families of five, but also those with seven members, had driven the massive market growth of these vehicles. Three-row SUVs had overtaken minivans as the form factor of choice for large families. Another thing that led vehicle manufacturers to follow this body style change were the much larger sticker prices that could be achieved by selling SUVs over minivans. Mazda was following this trend when they dropped the MPV and introduced the seven-passenger CX-9 SUV to replace it, joining its five-passenger CX-7 on the showroom floor.

Fast forward to today, and you can see the consequences of this trend in Mazda's current 2025 model lineup. With the exception of the two Mazda MX-5 Miata variants and the two Mazda3 variants, every other Mazda, if you include hybrids and plug-in hybrids, are SUVs. This is a total of eight separate models out of 12, meaning that SUVs represent two thirds of Mazda's products.

