Can A Helicopter Carry A Bulldozer?

Asking whether a chopper can lift a bulldozer may sound preposterous at first, because the physics just don't seem possible. How can a helicopter lift a massive bulldozer using just the lift generated by its spinning blades? A bulldozer's weight can vary wildly depending on its use. For example, the John Deere 700L weighs just over 32,000 pounds, while the Komatsu D475A comes in at a staggering 254,000 pounds.

Advertisement

In simplest terms, a helicopter can lift off, hover, and descend thanks to its rapidly spinning blades, which push air down towards the ground to create upward lift. Helos are broken into five different types depending on their weight, ranging from ultra-light (weighing up to 254 pounds) to heavies (weighing over 12,500 pounds). Civilian Helicopters like the Bell 222 have a maximum take-off weight of 8,250 pounds, while the Bell 206B Jet Ranger (related to the Bell 206L choppers that registered two of the fastest flights in history) is less than half of that at 3,200 pounds. The Robinson R44 and R66, which are often used for "news" helicopters, have a Maximum Gross Weight (MGW) below 3,500 pounds and are considered light helicopters.

Advertisement

Then you have copters that are built to lift heavy things, like Boeing's CH-47F Chinook, the Sikorsky S-64 Skycrane, and the world's heaviest helicopter — the Mil Mi-26, a Soviet-era heavy transport helicopter with a weight of 62,000 lbs and a maximum take-off weight of 124,000 lbs. So yes, certain helicopters can most definitely carry a bulldozer... and even military tanks.