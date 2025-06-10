Why Tesla Can't Open Dealerships In Wisconsin

Tesla is currently the most successful electric car manufacturer in America, with multiple models included in the list of the best-selling EVs in the U.S. There would likely be even more Teslas on the road if the company had a greater number of dealerships around the country. At the moment that's impossible in several states. You won't find Tesla dealerships in Wisconsin, for example, because they are strictly forbidden by law. The automaker — and CEO Elon Musk — seek to change that, with Musk recently investing millions to political races in the state hoping that his preferred candidates would change current policy.

Advertisement

Tesla isn't banned because it sells electric cars or because of its controversial CEO. A state law from the early 1990s bars Tesla — or any other automaker for that matter — from offering its vehicles directly to consumers. They must instead sell them to third party dealerships, which then sell them to the public at a profit. This is traditionally how most people have bought or leased their cars in the past, often while having to deal with stressful haggling, pushy salesmen, and costly mistakes you want to avoid when buying a car at a dealership.

Since its founding, Tesla has sold its EVs, like the Model Y, directly to consumers, either online or through one of its showrooms. This not only makes more money for the company by cutting out the middleman, but supposedly makes the user-experience easier. It also allows the manufacturer to earn additional profit by directly handling repairs and controlling monthly subscription costs for extra features (a tactic more and more traditional automakers have been learning to adopt). Even if Tesla manages to get the law in Wisconsin changed, there would still be several other states that make bypassing dealerships illegal.

Advertisement