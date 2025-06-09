Is The Ferrari F80 Being Released?

Ferrari is not a name that's usually associated with modesty. This is an attitude that we love and is certainly one that can be applied to its latest supercar, the Ferrari F80. Leaning heavily on its F1 and World Endurance Car (WEC) heritage, the F80 is an absolute monster that stretches the concept of supercars to its very limit. However, before we all rush out and buy one, there are a few things worth bearing in mind. The first is the release date: While Ferrari hasn't officially said when the F80 will hit the streets, Reuters suggests that deliveries will commence in the final quarter of this year. Car and Driver, however states that the car won't reach American customers until early 2026.

If you're still interested, then there are a couple of other factors to consider before placing your deposit. The first is that production of the car will be limited to 799, and each of these has already been allocated to a specific client. The second is the F80's price: If you're included among the 799 lucky individuals, you'll need a spare $3.1 million or so to secure your F80. Just what makes the Ferrari F80 so special that nearly 800 people would part with millions of dollars to buy one? Let's have a look at what we know about the latest offering from Maranello-based Ferrari and see if we can shed some light on the matter.