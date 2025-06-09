Did You Know Hartville, Ohio Has The Biggest Tool Store In The US? Here's What To Know
Even in the age of online marketplaces, contact-free delivery, and two-day shipping, brick and mortar is still the go-to choice for many shoppers. This is especially the case for those in the trades, or anyone needing tools and hardware as soon as possible. Thus, the shelves remain stocked at the likes of Lowe's, Ace Hardware, and Home Depot, the latter of which also offers many unexpected services. However, as prominent as these big-name chains are, in terms of square footage, they all pale in comparison to one particular hardware store.
Located in the city of Hartville, Ohio, is the single biggest tool store in the entire United States. Hartville Hardware and Lumber opened in 1947 and, in the decades since, has expanded from a mere general store into a massive 305,000-square-foot, two-story tool and appliance superstore. Inside that space, Hartville Hardware offers everything from a drive-through lumber yard to a 1,850-square-foot idea house to a John Deere sales and service department. It has truly made itself a one-stop shop for any laborer.
Naturally, to fill such a sizable store location, Hartville Hardware has gone above and beyond with its selection. No matter what you're in the market for, chances are this standout store has what you need — and then some.
What brands does Hartville Hardware and Lumber carry?
With so much floor space to cover, it's no surprise that Hartville Hardware and Lumber carries products from many major tool brands. The store's website shows the likes of Milwaukee, Stihl, Festool, Makita, and the Stanley Black & Decker-owned DeWalt holding things down on the tool front. Whether you need power tools, hand tools, or accessories to make your latest job a bit easier, one of these brands should have you covered. Outside of the realm of tools, Hartville Hardware also has a lot more to offer.
Hartville Hardware has expanded beyond just tools. For example, it has Traeger grilling appliances, Carhartt workwear, and Aluma trailers in its inventory. To fill out your kitchen or upgrade your existing appliances, the store carries brands such as Keurig and Frigidaire, as well as Rubbermaid for all of the plastic containers you may need around the house. Hartville Hardware is even the place to be for pet care, carrying food from Purina and Blue Buffalo along with tough toys from Kong, for example. As one would hope from such a large store, there's a lot on Hartville Hardware's shelves.
Of course, a varied selection is only part of what makes a hardware store truly great. What's also worth keeping in mind are the experiences of those who've shopped there; this way, you know what to expect should you walk through its doors. Fortunately, many customers have provided testimonials online of their Hartville Hardware shopping experiences.
Customers love Hartville Hardware and Lumber
Countless folks have visited Hartville Hardware and Lumber throughout the years. While the overall size of the store might be enough to dazzle them, what really seemed to strike a chord with many was their shopping experience.
At the time of this writing, the store has a 4.6 out of 5-star rating on Google Reviews, based on 1,536 testimonials, most of which are positive. "Customer service in the Rental and Repair Services department is fantastic. Our family has shopped here for many years. Recommend this store to everyone," wrote Terri Wilhelm. Reviewer Francis Hennessey gave the store high marks as well, specifically highlighting the vast selection and the staff's personability and helpfulness. Tom Thompson added that it's a window shopper's dream, too, writing, "Great to just walk through and check out the amazing amount of supplies, tools, appliances, and home remodeling ideas."
Hartville Hardware has also earned praise on Facebook. Currently, 88% of the 787 who reviewed the store on the platform recommend it. One such individual is Jennifer Clare-Latham, who found their nearly hour-long drive for front and back doors well worth it, praising the store's products, service, and installation. On Yelp, where Hartville Hardware also has plenty of positive reviews, user Scott K. even went as far as to wish that the store were as common a sight as the significantly smaller yet more widespread Home Depot and the Milwaukee Tool-free Lowe's. Thanks to its size, service, and selection, Hartville Hardware and Lumber has become quite an adored store. For tool enthusiasts, DIYers, and more, it seems to be a must-visit.