Did You Know Hartville, Ohio Has The Biggest Tool Store In The US? Here's What To Know

Even in the age of online marketplaces, contact-free delivery, and two-day shipping, brick and mortar is still the go-to choice for many shoppers. This is especially the case for those in the trades, or anyone needing tools and hardware as soon as possible. Thus, the shelves remain stocked at the likes of Lowe's, Ace Hardware, and Home Depot, the latter of which also offers many unexpected services. However, as prominent as these big-name chains are, in terms of square footage, they all pale in comparison to one particular hardware store.

Located in the city of Hartville, Ohio, is the single biggest tool store in the entire United States. Hartville Hardware and Lumber opened in 1947 and, in the decades since, has expanded from a mere general store into a massive 305,000-square-foot, two-story tool and appliance superstore. Inside that space, Hartville Hardware offers everything from a drive-through lumber yard to a 1,850-square-foot idea house to a John Deere sales and service department. It has truly made itself a one-stop shop for any laborer.

Naturally, to fill such a sizable store location, Hartville Hardware has gone above and beyond with its selection. No matter what you're in the market for, chances are this standout store has what you need — and then some.

