Do You Really Need To Replace All 4 Brake Pads At The Same Time?

If you want to keep your car in top shape, you need to keep up with your auto service requirements. Whether it's replacing the brake pads, changing the engine oil, or cleaning the air filters, these maintenance services can make a huge difference, not just for your car's performance and lifespan, but also for your wallet. Unfortunately, servicing your auto is not cheap. In fact, the average cost of repairing modern vehicles has skyrocketed over the past few years because cars have become more sophisticated. And this has prompted many drivers to try and stretch out their dollars by replacing what's absolutely necessary.

Brakes are arguably your car's most critical safety feature. Since basic brake maintenance can set you back a few hundred dollars, it can be easy to overlook the importance of servicing all four brake pads at the same time. After all, the front brakes usually do the most stopping in modern vehicles. This means that the front brake pads will wear out faster than the rear ones, and as long as one pair has plenty of life left, there is no need to replace it. Also, brake pads — especially ceramic pads — are quite expensive, and replacing all four pads simultaneously can leave a huge dent in your wallet.

However, while replacing the whole set at the same time isn't always necessary, there are times when replacing all four is a smarter move. It all depends on how evenly your brakes are wearing, your driving habits, and the lifespan of other axle pads. With that said, let's explore when you need and don't need to replace all four brake pads.

