Who Owns TYM Tractors And Where Are They Made?

If you own a piece of property, you probably already know that maintaining all of that land can be a demanding chore. Fortunately, there are a lot of tools you can use to tackle that work, like riding lawn mowers, chainsaws, and numerous other power tools. However, for larger properties, sometimes you need something with a little more power, like a tractor. Many associate tractors with massive farms and ranches, but there are many different types and sizes of tractors, from hulking combines to those small enough to work in a residential backyard.

While there are many different tractor manufacturers out there, a lesser-known name in the industry is TYM. Although TYM is less well-known than bigger brands like John Deere tractors and Kubota, the company is still worth checking out, thanks to its robust inventory and relatively affordable prices. TYM is owned by the TYM Corporation, previously known as TongYang Moolsan Co. Ltd, a Korean company that's been around since 1951. In the decades that followed, TYM grew into an international manufacturer of agricultural implements. Today, TYM partners with leading Korean, German, Japanese, and U.S.-American manufacturers to build high-quality tools and machinery.