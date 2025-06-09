Who Owns TYM Tractors And Where Are They Made?
If you own a piece of property, you probably already know that maintaining all of that land can be a demanding chore. Fortunately, there are a lot of tools you can use to tackle that work, like riding lawn mowers, chainsaws, and numerous other power tools. However, for larger properties, sometimes you need something with a little more power, like a tractor. Many associate tractors with massive farms and ranches, but there are many different types and sizes of tractors, from hulking combines to those small enough to work in a residential backyard.
While there are many different tractor manufacturers out there, a lesser-known name in the industry is TYM. Although TYM is less well-known than bigger brands like John Deere tractors and Kubota, the company is still worth checking out, thanks to its robust inventory and relatively affordable prices. TYM is owned by the TYM Corporation, previously known as TongYang Moolsan Co. Ltd, a Korean company that's been around since 1951. In the decades that followed, TYM grew into an international manufacturer of agricultural implements. Today, TYM partners with leading Korean, German, Japanese, and U.S.-American manufacturers to build high-quality tools and machinery.
Where are TYM tractors made, and what types of tractors are available?
As a global presence in the agricultural machinery sphere, you may not be surprised to learn that TYM builds its products all over the world. The company maintains its headquarters in Korea but has distribution centers located across Europe, Asia, and North America, and assembly plants in the United States. The company's website does not provide further details about the locations of these plants, but U.S. distributors who partner with TYM state that machines are manufactured in Korea and assembled in U.S. plants.
TYM sells a diverse inventory divided into six tractor categories. Series 1 features the company's smallest tractors, which provide between 21.5 and 24.7 horsepower. These machines are compact and designed for smaller plots of land, and they're compatible with various attachments, like backhoes and mower decks. At the opposite end of the spectrum, you'll find TYM's Series 6 tractors, which consist of one machine: the company's 127-horsepower flagship T130 model, capable of towing over 8,000 pounds and ideal for larger farms.
In between Series 1 and Series 6, you can find dozens of other tractor models with various sizes, applications, and power outputs. Some of these tractors feature enclosed cabins, while others are more basic and feature an open cockpit design. Besides tractors, TYM sells a wide array of attachments, including numerous backhoes, front loaders, and mowers. If you're in the market for a small to mid-size or larger tractor, TYM could be worth investigating, especially if you have a local dealer in your area.