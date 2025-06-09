Locked Out Of Your Truck's Toolbox? Don't Pry It Open, Do This Instead

As with just about any other kind of locking mechanism, the best person to call for safely opening a locked truck toolbox without damaging it is a professional locksmith. Most locksmith companies will send a smith to your location, and they'll be able to use their special tools and expertise to pick and open the lock without inflicting permanent damage or destroying it completely. Additionally, some locksmiths also offer key cutting services. Even if you don't have the original key to serve as a template, just by checking the lock on your toolbox, they'll be able to cut a fresh key on the spot. The precise price tag you'll have to pay for these services will depend on the business you call and whether or not you need a new key, but it could run you anywhere from $50 to $150.

If you're concerned about the pricing of locksmithing services, there may be an alternate route you can pursue: ordering a new key yourself. There are websites like EasyKeys that offer replacement keys for toolboxes from most of the major brands, which generally cost around $8 a pop. In order to get the right key, though, you'll need to know what kind of model you have. If you check the lock cylinder on your toolbox, you should see a little alphanumeric code stamped on it. Once you have that code, visit EasyKeys, find the brand of your truck toolbox, and select the key with the corresponding code. You can order as many replacement keys as you want; while it will take time to ship, it's a much more economical option if it's not an emergency.

