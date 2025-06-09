Locked Out Of Your Truck's Toolbox? Don't Pry It Open, Do This Instead
One of life's most irritating little trials is when you have a locked container and a distinct lack of a key to open it with. For example, say you need to get at the tools locked away inside your truck's mounted toolbox, but the key has been misplaced, dropped down a sewer grate, or locked inside the box as well. In such a circumstance, your first inclination may be to grab a crowbar, shove it in the toolbox's lid, and forcefully pry it open. While that'll certainly get you to whatever's locked in the box, it will almost definitely break the box as well, rendering it completely useless as a secure storage container.
Truck toolboxes from the major brands aren't cheap, and it'd be pretty disappointing to completely destroy something that you went to the trouble of installing yourself, or even building yourself from scratch, if it isn't an emergency. As such, rather than prying your truck toolbox lid open, you should instead consider some gentler, monetary options, such as calling a locksmith to open it for you or ordering an entirely new key. Yes, you'll have to pay for these services, but both options are still cheaper than replacing the entire toolbox.
Either call a locksmith or order a fresh key
As with just about any other kind of locking mechanism, the best person to call for safely opening a locked truck toolbox without damaging it is a professional locksmith. Most locksmith companies will send a smith to your location, and they'll be able to use their special tools and expertise to pick and open the lock without inflicting permanent damage or destroying it completely. Additionally, some locksmiths also offer key cutting services. Even if you don't have the original key to serve as a template, just by checking the lock on your toolbox, they'll be able to cut a fresh key on the spot. The precise price tag you'll have to pay for these services will depend on the business you call and whether or not you need a new key, but it could run you anywhere from $50 to $150.
If you're concerned about the pricing of locksmithing services, there may be an alternate route you can pursue: ordering a new key yourself. There are websites like EasyKeys that offer replacement keys for toolboxes from most of the major brands, which generally cost around $8 a pop. In order to get the right key, though, you'll need to know what kind of model you have. If you check the lock cylinder on your toolbox, you should see a little alphanumeric code stamped on it. Once you have that code, visit EasyKeys, find the brand of your truck toolbox, and select the key with the corresponding code. You can order as many replacement keys as you want; while it will take time to ship, it's a much more economical option if it's not an emergency.