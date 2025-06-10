How This 30-Year-Old Kenworth Truck Is Still Running With Over 4 Million Miles

Along the way, Kitzhaber also fitted a number of other upgrades designed to make his life on the road as easy as possible. To keep an eye on pressure levels, he fitted an aftermarket tire pressure monitoring system on all of the truck's tires, and to ensure that deer didn't cause costly damage to the truck, he added a grille guard. The guard quickly proved to be a cost-effective addition, with the trucker telling Overdrive that it had already withstood the impacts of four deer.

Kitzhaber also refitted the cabin to give himself more storage space, including taking out the passenger seat and using the space for a large box and a cooler. Most of his mods were made with comfort, efficiency, and reliability in mind, aside from the train horn, which he fitted because, according to Kitzhaber, "everybody needs one of those."

Modern semi trucks are on average more fuel efficient than their predecessors, but it remains to be seen if they can achieve the same longevity as older trucks. Even if they can hit similar average lifetime mileage as the trucks of yesteryear, very few will ever see odometer readings as high as Kitzhaber's Kenworth, and even fewer will have a single driver responsible for all of those miles.

