These Are The Best Websites For Free Woodworking Plans

Complex woodworking projects often require plans. There are plenty of small, beginner-friendly items that you can make by sketching a few joints and measurements on a legal pad and then cutting and adhering the pieces, but other, more intricate projects require more detailed modes of preparation. A good set of building plans can help you to ensure you get all the materials you need on that first trip to the hardware store, prevent waste by mapping out accurate cuts, and walk you through techniques that you might otherwise be unfamiliar with.

You can always make your own plans, but not everyone is looking to sit down with a piece of free woodwork design software like SketchUp and create an entire project from scratch. Sometimes you just want something easy. Organizations like the Woodworker's Guild of America sell plans for as little as $2, while sites like Fine Woodworking and Popular Woodworking offer unlimited access to plan libraries for a subscription, but there are also plenty of trustworthy websites where carpenters share free plans that you can browse and download at your leisure.

You'll want to make sure that the plans are reliable, though. Nothing's worse than getting halfway through an expensive and time-consuming project only to realize that the plans you've been working off aren't accurate. I've been building furniture and tackling small-to-midsized construction projects for the better part of the decade, and I've found that several sites offer free plans that you can build from with confidence. Here are a few of the best.

