This Is The Best Free Woodworking Design Software, According To Users
The best part about woodworking is the nitty-gritty of it all. Collecting materials, cutting, sanding, staining, and the like are what make it what it is. If you're new, you can even find enjoyment in less complicated, smaller woodworking projects aimed at beginners. However, regardless of your skill level, there's an old saying in this hobby that everyone should stand by: measure twice, cut once. It speaks to the permanent nature of it all and how it's in your best interest to ensure everything is just right before diving in. In the spirit of this thoroughness, there's no shame in looking to the digital world for a bit of guidance.
Before taking a blade to the wood you're working with, why not try woodworking design software? Not only can this get you more in tune with the design process, but it's a great way to conceptualize your build before trying it out in real life. In an era where free and paid digital art apps and modeling programs are more common and accessible than ever, it's no surprise that some can aid in the woodworking process. Fortunately for those unsure where to begin, the online woodworking community has happily given recommendations throughout the years, even highlighting those that are free to use.
Want to try out woodworking design software for free on your next project? Here's the best suite you can use, according to the many woodworkers who've used it.
SketchUp comes highly recommended by many woodworkers
Of the many woodworking design software options available, one has become a clear-cut favorite: SketchUp. While there is a paid version, there's also a free version to try. Users say it's a great way to visualize your work before putting metal to wood.
"SketchUp all the way. Easy learning curve to get the basics and powerful tools [for] an experienced user," commented Redditor u/yolef in a thread about woodworking design programs. Several others in the thread also cited SketchUp as the way to go, with u/Sracer42 specifically mentioning its utility for woodworkers. In another thread by u/yvrbzh, several others went to bat for SketchUp. "Wouldn't design anything without it at this point. Once you get the basics down you can whip out a full design in a short period ... that is super accurate and easily modified," u/kr580 said, adding that SketchUp is always the first step of any project.
u/Practical_Egg_8040 discussed their use of SketchUp, explaining that it's perfect for designing and breaking a project down. This way, you can get a clear layout of the exact pieces you need and how much material you should get. Even if you're tackling a pretty sizable endeavor, SketchUp will likely meet your needs. After giving it a thumbs-up for its power and features Redditor u/chrizzowski shared, "I design houses with it for a living, from conceptual space planning through to the marketing renderings and construction drawings, so I'm pretty confident it can handle a table."
SketchUp should cover most woodworkers' bases, but don't fret if it's not for you. Other software has received high marks, too.
Solid alternatives to SketchUp
While there are loads of glowing endorsements for SketchUp, it's not the only software of its kind. There are strong free alternatives that woodworkers have come to appreciate and recommend.
One that repeatedly comes up in discussions is Fusion 360. Much like SketchUp, there's a paid version for commercial use, but if you're a hobbyist, the free version should fit your needs just fine. Reddit user u/metisdesigns and those they know have thrived with it, commenting, "I've used [Fusion 360] for woodworking for years, it works great. Several furniture designers I know work in it. It's a more complicated workflow, but much more powerful." Some, such as u/greenasaurus and u/lintimes, even prefer Fusion 360 over SketchUp.
Another option is FreeCAD, which is a free modeling program. It may not be as popular as Fusion 360 or SketchUp, but many users have used it effectively for woodworking tasks. YouTubers like WayofWood have also uploaded tutorials demonstrating what it can do for woodworkers. With that said, some, like Redditor u/Economy_of_scale, don't feel it's a guaranteed fit for everyone: "It will eventually provide a suitable alternative for 3D CAD for the hobby crowd, but it might be a stretch for someone without a CAD background."
All in all, finding the right program for your woodworking design needs comes down to your skill level. They all have different learning curves, but with a little time, practice, and aid from online tutorials, you'll surely find the right one for you. With the right software, the proper tools, and essential accessories to keep you safe while woodworking, you'll be in a good spot in your workshop.