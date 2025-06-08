Why Do Buildings In Detroit Have Flashing Green Lights?

The answer to that question has a lot to do with who you ask. Ask the police, and they'll point to drops in crime at participating businesses as proof that the program works. In 2019, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan called Project Green Light a "centerpiece of our crime reduction strategy" and said it had reduced crime by 31% year-to-date compared to 2015. More recent data shows that carjackings have dropped by 71% since the program started. While the Detroit Police Department hasn't posted official statistics on how many crimes the program has prevented, some believe the cameras act as a deterrent, with the video feeds providing law enforcement with leads when a crime is committed.

On the other side of the fence are those who say the program has had a minimal impact on the city's crime rate. The National Institute of Justice, the Department of Justice's research arm, rated the program ineffective, saying, "There were no statistically significant effects on disorder occurrences or violent crime." However, the NIJ did see a significant reduction in property crime around participating businesses.

Others, like the American Civil Liberties Union, have accused the city of playing fast and loose with citizens' privacy rights, raising concerns about constant surveillance and the potential for government overreach. If you're familiar with the government's phone surveillance program with AT&T, you know this isn't the first time the government has used crime as a pretext to infringe on privacy. Despite the differing opinions on the subject, after almost a decade, Project Green Light is likely here to stay.

