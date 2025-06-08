Why Do Buildings In Detroit Have Flashing Green Lights?
Whether you're a resident of Detroit or just visiting, there's a good chance you've noticed something unusual as you've driven through the Motor City at night: flashing green lights above the entrances of some businesses. If you thought the green lights meant those businesses were special, you'd be right. The green lights signify that the firms in question are participating in Project Green Light, a public-private initiative the city launched on January 1, 2016, to improve public safety through real-time video surveillance and increased police collaboration
The initiative started with eight gas stations and has since expanded to over 1,000 locations, including restaurants, apartment complexes, and retail stores. These green lights are a visual representation of the program and let the public know that the business displaying it is actively connected to the Detroit Police Department's Real-Time Crime Center. Businesses that join the program set up high-definition cameras that send live video straight to the police, letting officers see what's happening in real-time and respond quickly if something goes wrong. Just like flashing yellow lights on a police car let drivers know they should proceed with caution, the green lights warn would-be criminals that they're being watched and could easily get caught.
How does Project Green Light work?
Joining Project Green Light isn't cheap, and businesses have to cover the upfront costs of equipment and installation. To become part of Project Green Light, a shop must purchase and install high-definition cameras that typically cost between $4,000 and $6,000. Participants are required to outfit their establishments with a high-speed internet connection to stream live video directly to the Detroit Police Department without interruptions. They must also ensure that all parts of the property have sufficient lighting and that the premises are safe and welcoming to customers.
Other expenses businesses must take on include purchasing the flashing green lights and signage from an approved vendor, which can cost several hundred dollars. In the same way that drivers follow safety tips for driving at night, participants believe that taking these extra steps will keep their customers and employees safer. Once everything is in place and a business has joined the program, crime analysts at the Detroit Police Department's real-time crime center monitor the live video feed. If a crime occurs, the police use the high-definition footage to identify perpetrators and reconstruct events for their investigation. You'll find businesses participating in the Project Green Light all over the city, with surveillance cameras in place at hotels, gas stations, parks, and schools.
Has Project Green Light reduced crime in Detroit?
The answer to that question has a lot to do with who you ask. Ask the police, and they'll point to drops in crime at participating businesses as proof that the program works. In 2019, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan called Project Green Light a "centerpiece of our crime reduction strategy" and said it had reduced crime by 31% year-to-date compared to 2015. More recent data shows that carjackings have dropped by 71% since the program started. While the Detroit Police Department hasn't posted official statistics on how many crimes the program has prevented, some believe the cameras act as a deterrent, with the video feeds providing law enforcement with leads when a crime is committed.
On the other side of the fence are those who say the program has had a minimal impact on the city's crime rate. The National Institute of Justice, the Department of Justice's research arm, rated the program ineffective, saying, "There were no statistically significant effects on disorder occurrences or violent crime." However, the NIJ did see a significant reduction in property crime around participating businesses.
Others, like the American Civil Liberties Union, have accused the city of playing fast and loose with citizens' privacy rights, raising concerns about constant surveillance and the potential for government overreach. If you're familiar with the government's phone surveillance program with AT&T, you know this isn't the first time the government has used crime as a pretext to infringe on privacy. Despite the differing opinions on the subject, after almost a decade, Project Green Light is likely here to stay.