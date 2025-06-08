Is This Costco Gaming Chair Worth Buying? Here's What Owners Have To Say

Gaming style desk chairs have become increasingly popular over the years, but they can be expensive. Many brands with racing style chairs on offer, such as Herman Miller or Secretlab, have gaming chairs that cost more than your rent, with eye watering price tags that far exceed the budget of your average shopper. Perhaps that's why so many people have rolled the dice on a $150 option from Costco. The DPS Centurion Gaming Chair seems to offer all the features of its costly competitors, but for a fraction of the price. However, while some owners rave about it, others were plagued by issues, and some have more mixed opinions.

I picked the DPS Centurion up about two months ago, and I was surprised to see how both my pros and cons for this chair were echoed by quite a few of the over 1,400 reviews for it on the Costco website. I had never heard of the brand before seeing this chair in-store, and DPS didn't even make our ranking of the best gaming chair brands. But with by now multiple hundreds of hours of sit time during writing and gaming sessions, and having combed through even more hundreds of reviews from other customers, it's clear there's a lot to love about this chair — but also a lot to worry about.

There's definitely a person for whom this will be a Goldilocks chair, the perfect fit for them, the majority of people certainly have room to gripe. The deciding factor will likely be whether you find the downsides too much for your backside to handle, or if you're hype to rest your hips at this price point. Here's what owners have to say about Costco's most affordable gaming chair.

