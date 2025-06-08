Why Gas-Powered Cars In The US Don't Have Particulate Filters (But Diesels Do)

Since 1970, the Clean Air Act has empowered the federal government to set national vehicle pollution standards. In the following half century, the EPA has used the act's National Ambient Air Quality Standards to regulate particulate matter levels. According to the NRDC, particulate matter pollution has nearly halved since the Clean Air Act's 1990 amendments expanded the federal government's control over national emission standards. Following a series of new regulations, diesel engines now produce far less particulate matter than at the turn of the century. Crucially, these rules served as a de facto diesel particulate filter requirement, as filters were the most cost-effective way for manufacturers to meet these standards. According to the EPA, by the beginning of the next decade, diesel particulate matter pollution will have plummeted by 90% since 2005.

The opposite has occurred, however, for their gas-powered counterparts. In fact, diesel-powered vehicles now produce less particulate matter than gas ones in the United States, complicating the debate over whether diesel or gasoline causes more pollution. There are several reasons for this, but one major contributor is how the U.S. crafts its emission standards. Broadly speaking, EPA and NHTSA rules have emphasized fuel efficiency ratherthan ultrafine particulate matter, thus enabling manufacturers to forgo adding particulate filters. This sharply contrasts with standards in places like Europe, India, and China. According to a 2022 study by Emission Analytics, European models fitted with particulate filters emitted 83.7% fewer particles than their American opposites. Related to this is the rise of the gasoline direct fuel injection engine, which, although fuel efficient, actually increases particulate matter emissions. The results have been disastrous for pollution-reduction efforts,as a 2025 American Lung Association report found that 156 million Americans — roughly half the population — suffer from unhealthy air pollution.

