Is California Banning Diesel Trucks? Here's What You Need To Know

When California first enacted its diesel truck ban, it aimed to reduce the greenhouse-gas emissions of an industry disproportionately responsible for the state's air pollution, accounting for a whopping 31% of California's nitrogen oxide pollution and over 50% of particulate matter pollution despite only accounting for 6% of vehicles on its roads, according to the Natural Resources Defense Council.

California's status as the country's largest shipping hub, transporting almost 30% of the country's exports, made banning diesel trucks critical to reducing emissions from the state's freight industry. For example, trucks transporting goods from three of the country's eight largest ports, including its top two in Los Angeles and Long Beach, were significant contributors to the state's pollution issues. According to the New York Times, 40% of California's greenhouse emissions come from transportation.

This pollution takes a toll on not only the state's climate but also its residents' health. Researchers at the University of California, Irvine, found the pollution caused by heavy-duty-transportation trucks caused roughly 483 premature deaths and 15,468 asthma attacks in 2012 alone. Furthermore, the Air Resources Board said diesel exhaust is responsible for 70% of the state's cancer from airborne toxins, a health crisis disproportionately affecting the low-income and minority communities traditionally located near transportation hubs. In a state that houses six of the country's seven most polluted metropolitan areas, reducing diesel emissions was more than a measure to reduce climate change — it was a social-justice measure targeting a burgeoning health crisis.

