What Is A Cummins EIN And How Do You Find It On Your Engine?

One of Cummins' most successful engine families is the ISB, which, in 6.7-liter guise, is available under the hood of trucks like the Ram Heavy Duty line and Nissan's diesel Titan. It has won plenty of fans over its time in production, and we even named it one of the best American diesel engines ever made. If any of those fans want to check their engine's ESN, they'll need to look for a dataplate that's typically either located on the engine rocker cover or on the side of the gear housing. If, for whatever reason, the dataplate isn't there, or if the number isn't legible, then the ESN can also be found at the top of the oil cooler housing.

For other engine families, the dataplate's location will differ. For the ISC and ISL families, the dataplate can be found on the top of the gear housing, while the ISX family sees the dataplate located on top of the rocker lever cover. For the ISM family, owners will need to look on the rocker housing on the side of the engine that features the fuel pump.

Various engines in the QSK family also have a dataplate on the front gear cover. It is safe to assume, however, that you probably don't have a QSK engine at home, since the engine family is reserved for only the very largest vehicles and includes variants designed for mining vehicles, and some trains are even powered by Cummins engines from the QSK line.

