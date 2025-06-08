Do Any Modern Militaries Still Use Flamethrowers?

In 2020, official images released from the China Military Network as reported by Popular Mechanics, that show the People's Liberation Army (PLA) using flamethrowers, which may be one of the last modern forces in the world still doing so. While these fiery implements do appear to still serve a similar specialized combat role among certain companies, like they have in the past, Chinese soldiers are also using the flamethrower as a means to eliminate dangerous pests.

Harnessing the power of fire as a weapon dates back to ancient Greece, with a device called "Greek Fire." While flame weapons reportedly had their place on the early battlefield, it wasn't until the first World War that nations got a glimpse of the next step in fire-based weaponry: the technologically-enhanced flamethrower. Its destructive capability, inflicted not only physical damage upon an enemy force, but also a powerful psychologic effect, striking fear in those standing against it. The flamethrower wasn't the only advancement to come out of this time period, as it also became the birthplace of the tank, with necessity sparking innovation in WW1.

Fast forward into the 21st century, and while flamethrowers have largely been phased out of militaries across the world, they have recently found a new purpose and new enemy, in the form of the Asian giant hornet. And Chinese forces have decided to incorporate a phrase into their operations commonly used in response to venom infused vermin, "kill it with fire!"

