Who Makes The Best Third-Party Ear Pads For Bose Headphones? Here's What Owners Say
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Even if you're not a headphone enthusiast, you're bound to know of the name Bose. That's because since the late 1990s, the company's name has been synonymous with some of the most significant innovations in the consumer headphone space, most notably in its popularization of noise-cancellation technology. But even the best Bose headphones aren't immune to the inevitability of time.
Just as with any device, your Bose headphones will experience wear and tear. This can take the form of harder-to-reverse internal malfunctions, such as degraded sound quality stemming from wire and sound coil damage, to more controllable problems like cushion pad deterioration. Given the many hours at a time you may use your headphones, cushion pads play an important role in comfort while keeping the headphones secure. However, they also perform a lesser-appreciated yet vital part in determining the overall sound signature, isolation, and bass of your headphones.
As much of a pain as worn out headphone pads can be, the good news is that they aren't a signifier that you need new headphones altogether or that you even need to purchase replacements from Bose. Over the years, numerous manufacturers have put out Bose-compatible replacement pads that are both less expensive and have received the approval of enthusiasts and everyday users alike. Let's look at some of these suggestions, as well as some important factors to keep in mind if you're in the market for third-party Bose headphone pads.
Buyers have great things to say about these brands
Just as with the never-ending battle between Bose and its competitors, buyers have varied opinions on what makes for the best headphone pad replacement brand. One of the most common names you'll come across on Reddit is Brainwavz. Also known for their wide selection of headphone accessories such as bands and hangers, Brainwavz's array of headphone pads are constructed out of thick memory foam and polyurethane leather, giving them a great blend of comfort and firmness.
Redditors such as u/pongpaktecha praised this element, saying that their ear pads were, "super soft" and "[conform] really nice. They are also very breathable." The secure fit of Brainwavz pads have received likewise applause, with u/trexluvyou stating that their Brainwavz XL Hybrid pads were able to go, "Completely over ear." Along with Hybrid models being available for the Bose NC700, which we named one of 2023's best noise-cancelling headphones, Brainwavz carries countless other Bose-specific headphone pad replacements, many of which have scored similarly high reviews on Amazon.
Elsewhere, u/Narkanin recommended SoloWIT for the Bose QC 35 II, commending its ability to withstand extended periods of use during activities such as gaming and exercise even after a year. Wicked Cushions is another popular name that also carries highly rated options including the WC PadZ QC Ultra and is recommended by reputable sources such as Sound Guys.
Materiality matters more in the eyes of many users
It's no secret that people take their pads very seriously. As we mentioned at the start, pads are a key component to the overall functionality of your headphones as a whole, so making sure that yours are of good quality is integral. And while there are certainly many great third-party options out there for Bose headphones, it's still worth exercising some caution.
Many have noted that headphone pads of poor quality will have an immediately noticeable effect on the sound quality as a whole. As said by Redditor u/IllogicalOrder, "Everything from material of the contact points, internal foam, shape, distance from ear, etc. has an effect on sound." To combat this, the user recommended finding replacement pads that match your originals as closely as possible with regards to shape and material. Others shared that equalization, the process in which frequency loudness is adjusted, is a necessary process when breaking in new replacement pads.
Overall, taking note of materials used is crucial when deciding upon new headphone pads, so it pays to think about what you're looking for first. Looking for comfort above all else? Suede and velour are renowned for this. Is durability and good fit most important? Memory foam or real leather are great picks. Either way, choosing something that will work for you off the bat and requires as little extra adjustment work as possible down the road is ultimately your best bet.