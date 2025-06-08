What Does The Person Icon Next To The Time Mean On iPhone?

Your iPhone shows various symbols and icons at the top of the screen to give you quick, useful information. While many of them, like the battery level, signal strength, or airplane mode, are pretty easy to understand, others are less obvious. For instance, you might not realize that the orange dot means your microphone is active, or that the arrow icon shows an app is using your location. Another symbol that can leave you confused is the little person icon that shows up right next to the time. So, what does it actually mean?

The person icon in the top-left corner of your iPhone screen means the Personal Focus Mode is on. It is a part of iPhone's Focus settings that lets you specify which apps and contacts are allowed to show notifications while it's active.

The icon next to the time changes based on which Focus Mode is active. A person icon shows up when Personal Focus is on, while a bed icon indicates Sleep mode. If you see a car icon, that means Driving mode is enabled. These icons make it easy to identify the active mode without having to open the Control Center or dig through your iPhone's settings.