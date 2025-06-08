Who Owns Atturo Tires And Where Are They Made?

Pretty good, actually. Atturo founder Michael Mathis sold commercial insurance to many import tire brands for 12 years before venturing out on his own. He also grew up around the wholesale and retail tire and aftermarket wheel industries, making him more than qualified to understand customers' needs in a decent set of new tires. Motor Trend published a 2013 review of the Atturo Trail Blade M/T and was impressed by the tire's unique tiger claw treads, a design that Atturo and Mantis Knives conceived based on the latter's Karambit knives. The publication added that the tires are great on a variety of harsh terrains and are well-suited for rutted dirt tracks.

It seems the rest of the internet agrees, although some Redditors on the r/Mustang subreddit are not so pleased, with some comparing Atturo to other Chinese tire brands you may want to avoid. "Don't run this brand. They blew out on me doing a test just cruising home," said user Novel-One652. "Atturo's are cheap Chinese trash, don't buy them," added user Far_Adeptness9884, who was presumably unaware that not all Atturo tires came from China. "I have Atturo tires on my Nissan Frontier for years, and they work great," chimed Savings_ruin4467. "I've run them for years with no issues," added Curious_Mix2405.

Atturo Tires have a three-year manufacturer's defect warranty and a 40,000 to 60,000-mile treadwear warranty (depending on the type of tire) or up to five years from the date of purchase. Meanwhile, other models, such as the Trail Blade BOSS, Trail Blade M/T, AZ850, and AW730 ICE, do not come with a treadwear or mileage warranty from the factory. However, they still carry a three-year warranty against defects.

