Why Do People Put Plastic Bags Or Tape Over Rear Windshield Wipers?
Have you ever walked through a parking lot and spotted a car with a plastic bag over the rear windshield wiper? Odd as it may look, there is one practical reason why drivers do this: Protecting their wiper blades. Drivers usually cover their blades to shield them from potential damage caused by either harmful UV rays, dryers in automatic car washes, or ice buildup.
At a glance, this peculiar hack might seem almost too simple to matter. However, shielding your wiper blades from harsh elements could mean the difference between an unexpected rear windshield wiper replacement and a clear view. In fact, with a little effort — just slipping a wiper bag into a rear window wiper blade — you can avoid bending or tearing of both the wiper arm and rubber blade. Over time, this small hack will extend the life of your wiper and even improve visibility when you drive.
You'll protect your wipers from harsh elements
At its core, covering your rear windshield wipers with a bag is a simple and affordable way to protect and maintain your vehicle's wiper blades from harsh elements like sun and snow. After all, when exposed to UV rays and grime, rear wiper blades — especially for SUVs and hatchbacks — will dry out, and possibly experience premature wear. When this happens, they'll definitely become less effective in clearing snow and rain. Even worse, they could damage your windshield or reduce visibility by spreading the obscuring materials around.
In addition to that, covering your blades with tape can help you avoid a trip to a mechanic after a car wash. Those high-pressure sprays and spinning brushes can snag an unguarded rear wiper blade, causing it to bend or break off. But by slotting the wiper blades into a plastic sleeve or taping them against the glass, you can keep them flush and protected — no more surprise visit to the mechanic for a wiper blade replacement after a wash.
Another major concern is freezing temperatures. Have you ever woken up to a frosty rear windshield that's covered with a solid sheet of ice, including the blades? Well, it can turn your morning into a frustrating challenge, and unless your car has heated windshield wipers, trying to force them free can be a recipe for disaster. That's where a plastic bag or wiper wrap comes in handy. When you cover your rear wiper blades with a bag, you'll create a protective barrier that'll stop ice and snow from bonding the blade to the grass overnight.