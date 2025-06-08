Why Do People Put Plastic Bags Or Tape Over Rear Windshield Wipers?

At its core, covering your rear windshield wipers with a bag is a simple and affordable way to protect and maintain your vehicle's wiper blades from harsh elements like sun and snow. After all, when exposed to UV rays and grime, rear wiper blades — especially for SUVs and hatchbacks — will dry out, and possibly experience premature wear. When this happens, they'll definitely become less effective in clearing snow and rain. Even worse, they could damage your windshield or reduce visibility by spreading the obscuring materials around.

In addition to that, covering your blades with tape can help you avoid a trip to a mechanic after a car wash. Those high-pressure sprays and spinning brushes can snag an unguarded rear wiper blade, causing it to bend or break off. But by slotting the wiper blades into a plastic sleeve or taping them against the glass, you can keep them flush and protected — no more surprise visit to the mechanic for a wiper blade replacement after a wash.

Another major concern is freezing temperatures. Have you ever woken up to a frosty rear windshield that's covered with a solid sheet of ice, including the blades? Well, it can turn your morning into a frustrating challenge, and unless your car has heated windshield wipers, trying to force them free can be a recipe for disaster. That's where a plastic bag or wiper wrap comes in handy. When you cover your rear wiper blades with a bag, you'll create a protective barrier that'll stop ice and snow from bonding the blade to the grass overnight.

