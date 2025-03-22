What Are Heated Windshield Wipers And Can They Be Added To Any Car?
Driving in snowy weather is hard, and clearing snow and ice off the car is a chore. It's a tedious though necessary process that can take a good chunk of time. But while you have to push snow off the top manually, modern vehicles have features that speed up snow clearing. Defrosters, heated front and rear windshields, and heated windshield wipers help clean built-up snow off the car.
Snow can hinder a wiper from working and clearing off snow from the windshield. The wipers can get stuck, forcing you to clear the snow manually, and leading some to wonder whether you should lift your windshield wipers up when it snows. Heated windshield wipers melt snow around the wipers so they can be freely used. Heated windshield wipers can also improve visibility while you drive, keeping snow from building up during rides. And heated wiper blades last longer.
While not as effective as a whole heated windshield, they're still nifty in areas with snowy winters. Many modern cars, like the Chevrolet Equinox and Tesla Model X, offer heated windshield wipers as either standard or optional eqiupment.
How do heated windshield wipers work?
There are three types of heated windshield wipers. The most common is a heated windshield bed. This works by heating the area underneath the wipers, warming them to help them plow through ice or snow. Heating elements are placed under the windshield where the wipers rest. When the feature is turned on, the heating elements heat the area surrounding the wiper. The wipers themself are regular ones with no heating elements installed. As you can use any wiper, replacement wipers don't cost much and range from about $30 to $75 for a pair.
The second mechanism, such as the aftermarket Topex Wiper, has a heating element inside the wiper's rubber or along it. The third mechanism is fluid-based, in which warm washer fluid circulates through the wiper or, as with Mercedes-Benz, is sprayed onto the windshield. Naturally, the proprietary systems cost significantly more; in the case of Mercedes, the wipers sell for around $180 a pair. Fluid-based windshield wipers are more effective in extreme temperatures and generally work faster.
Can you install heated windshield wipers on your car?
Most third-party heated windshield wipers are available in multiple sizes. All you need to do is check what size windshield wipers your car needs — here's how — order the right size, and you're golden. While installing a heated windshield wiper isn't hard, you may need help installing the wiring and the switch. If you are great with cars, you can do it in around 30 minutes, depending on the car model. Otherwise, you'll have to contact a local mechanic or windshield-wiper dealer for installation.
Some vehicles either come with heated windshield wipers, or the manufacturer offers the feature as an optional add-on. But heated windshield wipers are a relatively new feature, so usually older cars won't have them. Still, third-party heated wipers like Everblades and Thermalblade are available for almost every vehicle, including cars, trucks and plow trucks. The wipers are made for flat or curved windshields and come in every arm style. If your car lacks the feature, you can get it installed by an authorized dealer or car mechanic.