What Are Heated Windshield Wipers And Can They Be Added To Any Car?

Driving in snowy weather is hard, and clearing snow and ice off the car is a chore. It's a tedious though necessary process that can take a good chunk of time. But while you have to push snow off the top manually, modern vehicles have features that speed up snow clearing. Defrosters, heated front and rear windshields, and heated windshield wipers help clean built-up snow off the car.

Advertisement

Snow can hinder a wiper from working and clearing off snow from the windshield. The wipers can get stuck, forcing you to clear the snow manually, and leading some to wonder whether you should lift your windshield wipers up when it snows. Heated windshield wipers melt snow around the wipers so they can be freely used. Heated windshield wipers can also improve visibility while you drive, keeping snow from building up during rides. And heated wiper blades last longer.

While not as effective as a whole heated windshield, they're still nifty in areas with snowy winters. Many modern cars, like the Chevrolet Equinox and Tesla Model X, offer heated windshield wipers as either standard or optional eqiupment.

Advertisement