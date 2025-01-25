Should You Lift Your Windshield Wipers Up When It Snows?

During winter, car owners in snow-prone areas are faced with the dilemma of either lifting or not lifting their windshield wipers. While either position has its advantages, many longtime drivers in these regions prefer to leave their cars with their wipers pointing up the moment it starts to snow. Though it may seem peculiar, the reasoning behind this practice is simple: It helps prevent wipers from freezing to the windshield, which could cause damage to the rubber squeegee. Additionally, defrosting car windows takes time, especially when it's very cold outside. Therefore, car owners who extend their wipers during winter may view this as a hack that saves them time.

However, this seemingly practical approach of lifting wipers is not without its critics. While most drivers swear by it, others question its effectiveness and potential drawbacks. For example, one could argue that it's okay to leave them as is since there's a safe way to defrost frozen windshields during the cold season. Before deciding if you should also extend your wipers when there's snow in the weather forecast, you should weigh the risks based on expert advice and your specific location's weather conditions.