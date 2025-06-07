What Happened To SkyRide From Shark Tank Season 3?

Imagine a fitness experience that fuses the thrill of a roller coaster ride with the practicality of a bicycle. That's the inspiration for SkyRide, an elevated, human-powered monorail system where riders will have to pedal or row through the air in a secure capsule along a suspended track — literally a ride in the sky. Invented by Scott Olson, the man responsible for the Rollerblade brand, SkyRide was designed to revolutionize recreation and transportation from the get-go. While it may not share the mainstream consumer appeal of its wheely-toed predecessor, SkyRide offers a unique combination of exercise, adventure, and futuristic design — three things that Olson was banking on to sell the product.

Before SkyRide, Olson had experienced monumental success with Rollerblades, which became a global phenomenon in the 1990s and changed inline skating forever. However, financial hardship struck when a business partner allegedly embezzled his profits, leaving Olson eager to reclaim his footing with a new invention. With SkyRide, his goal extended far beyond backyard fitness as he envisioned urban installations that could serve as sustainable alternatives to traditional transportation methods, especially in traffic-congested cities.

In 2012, Olson took this vision to the national stage by pitching SkyRide on ABC's "Shark Tank," in hopes of securing an investment that could propel his big dreams for the project. Olson presented his pitch during Season 3, the same season that saw the Miso media app and the UniKey mobile phone-powered smart key score deals with the sharks before exiting the tank.

