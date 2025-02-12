What Happened To The Miso Media App From Shark Tank Season 3?

Learning how to play an instrument using a smartphone app offers a level of convenience you're unlikely to find by teaching yourself traditionally. On one of the earliest seasons of "Shark Tank," entrepreneur Aviv Grill sought to bring his own spin to the marketplace through his company, Miso Media. The business' selling point was Miso Music, an app where users learned how to play string instruments.

Advertisement

Miso officially launched in 2007. Grill and a partner from a previous startup venture began developing a prototype for what would become the Miso Music app. With Grill's mother working as an opera singer and his father as a recording engineer, his interest in the music industry was already there, making it an easy move for him. The team developed several partnerships with major instrument brands such as Fender and Kohala Ukeleles and even won a TechCrunch Disrupt People's Choice Award in 2010.

Appearing on "Shark Tank" Season 3 — the same as other notable pitches such as Unikey and the Sullivan Generator — Grill hoped that his company's impressive technology and host of big-name investors would be more than enough to get a deal with one of the show's celebrity investors. However, many of the Sharks grew skeptical of Grill's intentions and felt his deal undervalued them as investors.

Advertisement