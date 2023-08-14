5 iPhone Apps That Can Teach You An Instrument
The desire to learn to play a musical instrument has crossed almost everyone's mind. Maybe you've gazed at a guitar or a piano with a hint of longing, wondering what melodies could flow from your fingertips. Or perhaps you're not a stranger to music and looking to take your talents to the next level. Whether you're a novice hoping to strum your way up or an experienced player seeking to refine your skill, these apps are designed to accompany you.
Smartphones have become an extension of ourselves — it's no surprise that they're also becoming our guides to mastering new skills. Flipping through endless pages of sheet music or relying solely on in-person lessons won't be a problem anymore. These apps blend the art of teaching with the convenience of technology, making the process educational and incredibly enjoyable. Think of them as your virtual music mentors, patiently guiding you through chords, notes, and rhythms and providing instant feedback that encourages growth.
So, if you've ever entertained the idea of becoming a musical maestro or simply wish to explore a new world of sounds, these iPhone apps are your perfect starting point.
Yousician
Yousician offers a fun and interactive platform for guitar, piano, ukulele, and bass learning tailored specifically for skill enhancement. Blurring the lines between a video game and a traditional course, Yousician operates smoothly across phones, tablets, laptops, and computers, so you don't need extra equipment. The app presents many awesome musical instruments, from guitar to piano and ukulele. As one reviewer pointed out, it employs a unique and engaging approach reminiscent of Guitar Hero, blended with genuine instrumental learning. With gamified challenges, live performance evaluations, and a point-based tracking system, Yousician transforms learners into proficient musicians. Leaderboards add a competitive edge, further motivating users on their musical journey.
The app's dedication to bridging the gap between digital and in-person lessons through sound recognition technology ensures a seamless transition. Personalized lesson plans, a diverse song library spanning genres, and collaborative learning options, such as the Yousician Family membership, make for an inclusive and enriching musical community. Arguably, the coolest thing about Yousician is being able to learn with world-famous artists like Metallica — for some, this is reason enough to install the app.
When it comes to pricing, the "basic" membership, at $4.99 per month, grants access to more than 900 instrument-specific lessons, original content, and public domain songs. For those craving popular song mastery, the Premium+ subscription, priced at $6.99 monthly, is the one you should be getting. There's also a family plan for four accounts.
Justin Guitar
Strumming its way into the hearts of guitarists worldwide, Justin Guitar has become one of the most popular instrument-learning apps. Crafted by the renowned guitar teacher Justin Sandercoe, this app combines his two-decade experience with cutting-edge technology to create a dynamic and engaging learning platform. With a staggering 1 million users, Justin Guitar is a haven for beginners looking to master the art of guitar playing. The app's hallmark lies in its step-by-step lessons, thoughtfully curated to guide learners on what to learn, how to practice, and which songs to play. Its structured learning path, exercises, and hand-picked songs make it an invaluable companion for novice guitarists.
A vibrant color-chord system expedites chord learning, and an integrated guitar tuner ensures pitch-perfect notes. The app simulates the sensation of playing alongside a live band, immersing users in the music. The vocals option with backing tracks only makes it better! Justin's teaching style and enthusiasm make complex skills like chord changes and strumming easier for beginners. It doesn't matter if you're brand new or have a little experience, Justin Guitar works for your learning pace and level.
The app's expansive song library sings over 1,000 regularly updated hit songs. Whether you're a classics or contemporary hits fan, Justin Guitar ensures you find songs that resonate with you. It also offers a range of monthly subscription packages starting from $9.99. These plans provide comprehensive access to the app's offerings, from practical music theory lessons to interactive learning exercises.
Drumeo
With a thriving user base of over 147,000, Drumeo stands as a vibrant music-learning app over its 15-year journey. Drumeo includes over 2,000 classes designed to cater to drumming enthusiasts of all levels. Its offerings cover everything from drum kit setup and stick-holding techniques to keeping time, drum notation reading, and playing diverse musical styles. From beginners to seasoned pros, Drumeo offers a holistic approach emphasizing technique and musicality.
The app is home to renowned drummers as instructors and offers an organized depth that is often hard to find. Forums and performance spaces add a collaborative touch to the learning experience. The production quality of the lessons, combined with the focus on musicality, elevates Drumeo from being a mere instructional platform to a creative outlet for aspiring drummers.
While Drumeo's strengths are undeniable, there are areas for potential growth. Diversity in the range of drumming styles could further enhance its appeal, catering to a broader audience with varying tastes. Drumeo+, the paid version, includes a monthly plan at $30 per month or an annual subscription at $240. These plans offer structured learning with expert guidance, making them suitable for those seeking personal instruction by a professional with more flexibility than traditional lessons.
Tonestro
Tonestro has taken wind and string instrument education to new heights. This app stands out for its comprehensive features and user-friendly interface, making it an excellent choice for aspiring musicians of all skill levels. The app's core strength lies in its combination of video lessons, live feedback technology, and interactive exercises. It caters to various wind instruments, including saxophone, trumpet, flute, and clarinet. The concise video lessons provide step-by-step guidance, while the real-time feedback on pitch and rhythm is also very close to how lessons would go in real life, facilitating swift progress. The interactive progress tracker and built-in tuner enhance motivation and performance quality.
Tonestro boasts a vast library of studio-quality music, enabling users to learn and play any kind of song they like, regardless of skill level. Including gamified elements, weekly challenges, and a points system adds a playful dimension to learning. The app's versatility is further highlighted by its support for numerous instruments, such as violin, trombone, and clarinet.
The pricing structure is competitive, ensuring accessibility for a wide range of users, with Tonestro Premium prices starting at $17.49 per month. Tonestro also supports instrument practice for homeschooling, making it a versatile tool for individual learners and educational settings.
Uberchord
Uberchord's ability to provide real-time feedback by analyzing your guitar playing sets it apart from most other apps in this category. This feature is especially valuable for refining chords, strumming, and rhythm skills. Uberchord's personalized progress tracking and adaptability make it an excellent choice for learners at all levels. One of Uberchord's highlights is its patent-pending audio recognition technology, which allows it to recognize played chords through a smartphone's microphone. This technology enables the app to serve as a virtual guitar teacher, offering instant and accurate feedback, similar to having a personal instructor. This feature benefits novice and experienced guitarists seeking to enhance their skills.
Uberchord's diverse catalog includes handcrafted courses for over 200 famous songs, guiding learners through essential techniques and progressions. The app's song trainer methodically breaks down songs, from chord progressions to strumming and lyrics, with support from MIDI backing tracks. The rhythm and strumming trainer further enhance skills by refining complex patterns and improving timing through visual feedback.
The app's interactive nature contributes to an engaging learning experience — users earn rewards like picks and experience points as they progress through the app's learning path, which adapts to their skills. While Uberchord offers free features that cater to beginners and campfire strummers, it also offers a premium subscription called "Uberchord Essential." This subscription, starting at $14.99 per month or $89.99 a year, provides unlimited access to learning content, including the extensive song catalog.