The EcoBoost Mustang Is Neither A V6 Or V8 (But Still Has An Engine Worth Considering)

Ford has offered EcoBoost engines in its Mustang since 2015, reducing the entry cost for would-be Mustang owners compared to V8-powered models. Entry-level EcoBoost models are cheaper than V8 Mustangs like the Mustang GT coupe. But while some drivers just want a more affordable pony car, others may be biased toward sheer power and performance, preferring their sports cars to have a V6 or V8 engine instead.

The Mustang EcoBoost sadly doesn't have a V6 or V8 to satisfy those thirsts. Rather, at the heart of the car is a 2.3-liter inline-4 engine that ranks as one of the best EcoBoost engines ever. Much like every Ford EcoBoost engine, the Mustang's 2.3-liter mill was designed to achieve similar or even better performance, fuel efficiency, and lower CO2 emissions than larger engines — and it doesn't seem to disappoint, at least on paper.

In stock form, the current 2.3-liter inline-four generates 315 hp and 350 pound-feet of torque, which is plenty enough to get you going with gusto. Ford marries the 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine with a standard 10-speed automatic; that combination, along with an optional Performance Package that bundles top quality Brembo brakes and 19-inch Pirelli P Zero tires, allows the pony car to accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds, according to Car and Driver's testing of the 2024 Ford Mustang. Efficiency-wise, the current seventh-generation Ford Mustang achieves 26 mpg in combined city-highway use, or 24 mpg in models with the now-discontinued High Performance Package.

