The EcoBoost Mustang Is Neither A V6 Or V8 (But Still Has An Engine Worth Considering)
Ford has offered EcoBoost engines in its Mustang since 2015, reducing the entry cost for would-be Mustang owners compared to V8-powered models. Entry-level EcoBoost models are cheaper than V8 Mustangs like the Mustang GT coupe. But while some drivers just want a more affordable pony car, others may be biased toward sheer power and performance, preferring their sports cars to have a V6 or V8 engine instead.
The Mustang EcoBoost sadly doesn't have a V6 or V8 to satisfy those thirsts. Rather, at the heart of the car is a 2.3-liter inline-4 engine that ranks as one of the best EcoBoost engines ever. Much like every Ford EcoBoost engine, the Mustang's 2.3-liter mill was designed to achieve similar or even better performance, fuel efficiency, and lower CO2 emissions than larger engines — and it doesn't seem to disappoint, at least on paper.
In stock form, the current 2.3-liter inline-four generates 315 hp and 350 pound-feet of torque, which is plenty enough to get you going with gusto. Ford marries the 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine with a standard 10-speed automatic; that combination, along with an optional Performance Package that bundles top quality Brembo brakes and 19-inch Pirelli P Zero tires, allows the pony car to accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds, according to Car and Driver's testing of the 2024 Ford Mustang. Efficiency-wise, the current seventh-generation Ford Mustang achieves 26 mpg in combined city-highway use, or 24 mpg in models with the now-discontinued High Performance Package.
How does the EcoBoost Mustang compare to a V8 Mustang?
Aside from the inline-4 EcoBoost engine, the modern Ford Mustang is also available with a naturally aspirated fourth-generation 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine. In regular Mustang GT models, the V8 makes 480 horsepower and 415 lb-ft of torque, or 486 hp and 418 lb-ft with an optional performance exhaust system that's designed to improve airflow. Beneath the hood of the track-capable Mustang Dark Horse, the Coyote V8 gains some extra horsepower for a total of 500 hp and 418 lb-ft of torque, directed to the rear wheels via a Tremec TR-3160 six-speed manual transmission with rev matching. In contrast, the Mustang GT engine is paired with a Getrag MT-82 six-speed manual.
No matter whether you opt for the GT or Dark Horse, the V8 Mustang is lightning-quick. In GT guise, the 0-60 mph sprint is covered in 4.1 seconds, per Car and Driver, whereas the Dark Horse hits that same milestone in 4.1 seconds. Given the V8 Mustangs' reputation for being very quick cars, these numbers make the four-cylinder-powered EcoBoost Mustang's performance all the more impressive, considering the venerable Mustang Dark Horse only beats it by 0.4 of a second in the 60 mph run.
Unsurprisingly, the V8 engine is not very economical. EPA data shows that the Mustang GT averages between 18 and 19 mpg when equipped with the optional 10-speed automatic transmission. Models with the standard six-speed manual return between 17 and 18 mpg. The Mustang Dark Horse, meanwhile, gets 17 mpg combined regardless of transmission choice.
How Much does the Ford EcoBoost Mustang cost?
The Ford EcoBoost Mustang costs between $31,920 and $43,045 before a $1,595 destination charge (and $695 acquisition fee). The more affordable price gets you the Mustang EcoBoost Fastback with single-zone climate control, a 13.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.4-inch digital gauge cluster, a Wi-Fi hotspot, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto.
For those thinking about a convertible, the Mustang EcoBoost Convertible begins from $40,120 (plus $1,995 destination and $695 acquisition fees). For the price, it offers dual-zone automatic climate control, a heated steering wheel, a leather-covered flat-bottom steering wheel, heated and ventilated power front seats, multicolor ambient lighting, and a nine-speaker sound system.
The Mustang EcoBoost Premium Fastback charges $2,575 less for the same features, starting at $37,545 before the same extra fees. The Premium Convertible tops the Mustang EcoBoost range with a starting MSRP of $43,045 (both before $1,995 destination and $695 acquisition fees). While relatively pricey, it's still $3,515 cheaper than the most affordable V8 model, the super-smooth Mustang GT, which starts at $46,560. The V8 Mustang tops out at $69,375 for the Mustang Dark Horse Premium, with both V8 models also subject to $1,995 destination and $695 acquisition fees.