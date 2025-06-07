This GPU Was So Loud That Nvidia Made A Funny Video About It

Nvidia and AMD have been the two companies at the forefront of computer graphics card design for decades, but the GeForce FX 5800 was seen by many as something of a rare miss on the manufacturer's part. "You could hear it all the way from the other side of the lab, provoking lots of laughter from the staff working there at the time," said Ben Hardwidge of PCGamesN about his experience testing the card. "The solid wall of noise could be likened to a hairdryer, but it also had a high-pitch whir — combine a dentist drill with a hairdryer and you'll have an idea of how it sounded." So, clearly, that's less than ideal for any user, much less the gamers that the card was targeted towards.

Hardwidge wasn't alone in his assessment either. Anand Lal Shimpi of AnandTech did a breakdown, explaining that a major part of the problem came down to the 3D housing over the fan, which was, ironically, designed to help minimize the sound. "When the 3D pipeline is not in use, the card will operate at lower clock speeds (300 core / 600 mem to be specific). The lower clock speeds enables NVIDIA to run the very loud fan at a much slower speed and still provide adequate cooling to the GPU and its memory. As soon as there is activity in the 3D pipeline, the clock speeds increase to their 3D setting (500/1GHz) and the fan spins quicker to deal with the increased temperatures." Shimpi even shared a video showcasing the difference in volume when the card's clock speed increases, and to say that the sound is unpleasant would be an understatement.

