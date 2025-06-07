Can You Leave Your Car Running While You Put Air In The Tires?

Most drivers are aware that cars require a lot of upkeep to stay healthy and provide years of reliable service. There's virtually no part or system of your vehicle immune to this rule, from the engine to the tailpipe to the wheels and tires. Tires, in particular, need a lot of care and attention, especially if you don't want to replace them more frequently. While new tires typically last for around 70,000 miles or three to five years, that's only if you maintain them properly.

Tire maintenance is a broad category, and it includes everything from routine alignment and tire balancing services to keeping your tires clean and avoiding excessive exposure to direct sunlight. However, one of the most basic forms of tire maintenance is keeping the air pressure within the correct range. Performing this service is quick and simple, and if you have an air compressor, you can do it conveniently in your own driveway. If you don't have an air compressor, many tire and lube shops provide free tire top-offs, and various gas stations offer self-service tire filling stations.

If you choose to use a self-service air compressor at a gas station, you may wonder if you can leave your car running while filling the tires. It's a good question, considering the fact that you should always turn your vehicle off while pumping gas. The technical answer is no, you do not have to turn your engine off while putting air in the tires. However, there are a few reasons why you may want to do it anyway. As a former professional mechanic, I'll explain why you don't have to turn your car off while putting air in the tires, as well as break down the reasons why it's still a good idea.

