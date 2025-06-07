Can You Leave Your Car Running While You Put Air In The Tires?
Most drivers are aware that cars require a lot of upkeep to stay healthy and provide years of reliable service. There's virtually no part or system of your vehicle immune to this rule, from the engine to the tailpipe to the wheels and tires. Tires, in particular, need a lot of care and attention, especially if you don't want to replace them more frequently. While new tires typically last for around 70,000 miles or three to five years, that's only if you maintain them properly.
Tire maintenance is a broad category, and it includes everything from routine alignment and tire balancing services to keeping your tires clean and avoiding excessive exposure to direct sunlight. However, one of the most basic forms of tire maintenance is keeping the air pressure within the correct range. Performing this service is quick and simple, and if you have an air compressor, you can do it conveniently in your own driveway. If you don't have an air compressor, many tire and lube shops provide free tire top-offs, and various gas stations offer self-service tire filling stations.
If you choose to use a self-service air compressor at a gas station, you may wonder if you can leave your car running while filling the tires. It's a good question, considering the fact that you should always turn your vehicle off while pumping gas. The technical answer is no, you do not have to turn your engine off while putting air in the tires. However, there are a few reasons why you may want to do it anyway. As a former professional mechanic, I'll explain why you don't have to turn your car off while putting air in the tires, as well as break down the reasons why it's still a good idea.
Why it's probably a good idea to turn the car off anyway
As mentioned, you don't have to turn your car off while putting air in the tires. There's no danger of creating an explosion or starting a fire like there is while pumping gas. However, there are a handful of reasons why you may still want to kill the engine while filling your tires.
Perhaps the strongest reason for turning your vehicle off while putting air in the tires is safety. While you fill your tires, you'll be distracted and, while filling the rear tires or putting coins into the air compressor, will be relatively far away from the driver's door. That means it would be fairly easy for someone to hop into your car and drive away. It also means that you should not only turn the vehicle off, but you should also lock the doors any time you leave the car. Another reason why you may not want to leave your car running while putting air in the tires is to avoid breathing in exhaust fumes while filling the rear tires. Depending on your vehicle, putting air into the rear tires could expose you to exhaust fumes, which aren't great to breathe in and could make you feel dizzy or nauseated.
Finally, you may want to consider turning your car off while filling the tires with air to save fuel and avoid dumping excess emissions into the atmosphere. While many people think that leaving the car idling for short periods is more efficient than starting the engine, that's actually a myth when it comes to modern vehicles. If your car has a carbureted engine, you should leave it idling. However, for the vast majority of modern passenger vehicles, turning the engine off is the best move.