Why Was The Lexus HS Discontinued?

Lexus, for the most part, is not a brand with a history of short-lived vehicles. Typically, Lexus models stick around for quite a while. Both the ES and LS sedans have been in the lineup since the brand's inception in 1989. Even the discontinued models, like the Lexus SC and Lexus GS, were around for multiple generations and many model years before being pulled from the lineup.

Advertisement

That's what makes the Lexus HS 250h hybrid of the early 2010s such an anomaly in Lexus history. Launched for the 2010 model year, the HS250h aimed to combine Lexus luxury with Prius fuel efficiency, but ended up earning mixed reviews at best.

HS 250h sales never reached expectations, and the car was unceremoniously killed off after 2012, having been around for just three model years. Today, it's a car that many people forget even existed. Let's dig in a little further to see what exactly the Lexus HS was, and why it failed to catch on with American buyers.