Do Extension Cords Use Electricity When Not In Use?
Some might say that electricity was mankind's best invention — it powers most of the things around us, after all. But whatever you need most at any given time also turns into an invaluable tool — and when you need to power more than one device from a single power outlet, that crown goes to an extension cord with multiple sockets.
Extension cords, commonly also referred to as power strips, simply add convenience by making a power outlet more accessible. An extension cord with multiple sockets can even take care of busy hotspots in your home, like a desk setup or your TV cabinet. These products extend the power from the wall outlets and can be used to connect most medium-duty appliances with no significant drop in voltage or current, provided the extension cord isn't too long.
But what about power strips that are connected to a wall outlet but aren't powering any appliances? Do they still consume electricity, and is it safe to leave sockets on an extension cord unpopulated? Fortunately, they do not consume electricity when not in use. In the worst-case scenario, you might see an almost negligible increment in your monthly electricity costs — we're talking a few cents at most. In the same way that inactive phone chargers don't consume electricity, leaving an extension cord while having nothing plugged into it won't add to your power bill.
Is it safe to use extension cords with empty sockets?
Extension cords can be dangerous. For example, there are some devices you should never plug into an extension cord, like heavy-duty appliances or air conditioner units. That said, unpopulated sockets on an extension cord connected to a wall outlet pose no threat as long as you maintain usual fire safety protocols and keep the extension cord away from moisture.
Some power strips have a switch that allows you to terminate the connection when not in use. A few others take this one step further and add a switch to every socket available — this can give customers an added peace of mind. Smarter designs come with timers, retractable cords, and better insulation for outdoor use.
Picking the right extension cord is also essential, and your purchase decision will vary based on a number of factors. Extension cords that use all three prongs will also minimize the risk of shorts, and it's a good idea to stick with known brands from your local store or pick the ones with high customer satisfaction if you're shopping online.