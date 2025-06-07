Do Extension Cords Use Electricity When Not In Use?

Some might say that electricity was mankind's best invention — it powers most of the things around us, after all. But whatever you need most at any given time also turns into an invaluable tool — and when you need to power more than one device from a single power outlet, that crown goes to an extension cord with multiple sockets.

Extension cords, commonly also referred to as power strips, simply add convenience by making a power outlet more accessible. An extension cord with multiple sockets can even take care of busy hotspots in your home, like a desk setup or your TV cabinet. These products extend the power from the wall outlets and can be used to connect most medium-duty appliances with no significant drop in voltage or current, provided the extension cord isn't too long.

But what about power strips that are connected to a wall outlet but aren't powering any appliances? Do they still consume electricity, and is it safe to leave sockets on an extension cord unpopulated? Fortunately, they do not consume electricity when not in use. In the worst-case scenario, you might see an almost negligible increment in your monthly electricity costs — we're talking a few cents at most. In the same way that inactive phone chargers don't consume electricity, leaving an extension cord while having nothing plugged into it won't add to your power bill.

