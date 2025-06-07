Are The 2025 Toyota 4Runner And Tacoma Built On The Same Platform?

Platform sharing happens a lot in the car industry, as building two or more cars on the same chassis helps reduce costs. Toyota does this a lot. Take the GA-K platform, for example. It currently underpins the Toyota Camry, RAV4, Highlander, and Sienna, among many other unibody Toyota models. Given Toyota's history of using the same platform for many of its cars, it makes sense to ask whether the Tacoma and 4Runner use the same platform.

Well, the short answer is actually yes — the Tacoma and 4Runner are closely related to each other. The current fourth-gen Tacoma and sixth-generation 4Runner are built on Toyota's GA-F platform, which also underpins other vehicles such as the very capable Lexus GX 550, fourth-generation Lexus LX, as well as the fifth-generation Toyota Land Cruiser Prado.

The base powerplant for both the Tacoma and 4Runner is a 2.4-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder i-Force engine that produces 278 hp and 317 lb-ft of torque in the 4Runner, as well as 228 hp and 243 lb-ft of torque in the entry-level Tacoma. In higher Tacoma models, it generates 270 or 278 hp and 310 or 317 lb-ft, depending on whether you pair the engine with an available six-speed manual transmission or the standard eight-speed automatic. The 4Runner offers only the eight-speed automatic across all trims.

If you want more horsepower, you can upgrade to the more robust Toyota i-Force Max hybrid mill, which marries the 2.4-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder with a 48-hp electric motor for 326 hp and 465 lb-ft in both models.